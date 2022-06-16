Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Throwing Bleach On Someone, Resisting Arrest

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman from a domestic battery incident yesterday morning that occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a business.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to an office of the Morgan County Housing Authority in the 200 block of West Wolcott Street at 3PM on Tuesday. A complainant had advised that a tenant had thrown bleach in an employee’s face and the employee needed medical attention. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had also struck the employee several times before leaving the area. No further information about the incident is available in police records.

At 9:29 yesterday morning, police arrested the alleged suspect from the incident, 21 year old Altavia A. Underwood of the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard at a residence in the 100 block of West Independence Avenue. According to police reports, Underwood fought with officers while being placed in handcuffs. Underwood was cited for domestic battery from the Tuesday incident and resisting a peace officer. She is being held without bond at the Morgan County Jail.