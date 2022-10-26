Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Two Counts of Elder Abuse

More information has been released about an arrest that occurred last week in reference to an elder abuse incident from early October.

Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of King Street on Saturday, October 8th at 9:45AM about an elderly person who had fallen and needed medical attention. The elderly female was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

According to charging documents, 60 year old Annette R. Hipkins of that location has been charged with two counts of Criminal Neglect of an Elderly Person, a Class 3 felony, in connection to the October 8th incident. The document alleges that Hipkins “knowingly failed to perform an act that she knew or should have known was necessary to maintain the life and health” of the victim and allegedly caused their life or health to be in danger by allowing the victim, who had fallen on the floor, to lay there for in excess of 8 hours, failing to call 9-1-1. For the second count, it alleges that Hipkins failed to keep the victim’s residence in a habitable condition.

Hipkins was arrested on October 19th and booked into the Morgan County Jail and is currently held on $25,000 bond. Hipkins appeared in Morgan County Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. Hipkins’ defense counsel, Public Defender Tom Piper, has filed a motion to modify Hipkins’ bond, which will be heard on November 15th. A pre-trial conference has been set in the case for December 7th.