Jacksonville Woman Arrested in Connection to October Beating

Jacksonville Police arrested a Jacksonville woman at a West Morton Avenue restaurant on Saturday in connection to an 8-month old investigation into a beating that took place at a West Walnut Avenue gas station.

24-year old Severa T. Waters of the 300 block of 9th Avenue was arrested in the 2000 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 6:45PM Saturday by Jacksonville Police. Officers had received a report of a disturbance at the Little Mexico restaurant over a problem with a food order.

Upon arrival and after further investigation, officers arrested Waters in connection to an October 11, 2023 beating of a woman that occurred at the Conoco Gas Station located in the 100 block of West Walnut Avenue.

According to an October 11 Jacksonville Police report, two unidentified subjects at the time battered a female subject with a baseball bat and an unspecified metal object causing multiple injuries to the victim.

Waters was cited for aggravated battery and mob action. As of this morning, no court information has been filed in the case.