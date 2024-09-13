Jacksonville Woman Cited After Driving Into Power Pole on South Main

A Jacksonville woman was cited after the vehicle she was driving collided with a light pole last night.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South Main Street just before 11:30 last night for a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on the ground.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 31-year old Casandra A. Speaks of Franklin was traveling on South Main Street. According to the report, Speaks is said to have attempted to retrieve items out of the floorboard while driving, causing the vehicle to swerve into the light pole, splitting it in half.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Speaks was later cited for improper lane usage.