Jacksonville Woman Cited After Striking Utility Pole on West Morton Avenue

Jacksonville Police cited one woman after the vehicle she was driving struck a utility pole early yesterday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Main & Morton Avenue in Jacksonville just after 2:30AM Saturday.

Upon arrival, police reports say that a vehicle driven by 21-year old Jadea B. Johnson of the 100 block of Prospect Street veered off the roadway for an unknown reason in the 100 block of West Morton Avenue and struck a utility pole. Officers are said to have spoken with Johnson and a passenger in her vehicle about a domestic violence report concerning the incident.

No information about the vehicle or any injuries were listed in police reports. Johnson was cited for driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lane usage. She was later released with a notice to appear in court.