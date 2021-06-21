Jacksonville Woman Facing Federal Gun, Drug Charges

A Jacksonville woman who faced multiple charges in Morgan and Greene County will now have her cases heard in federal court.

21 year old Katrina S. Wallace of the 300 block of West State Street and formerly of Springfield was arrested by Jacksonville Police on multiple drug and weapons charges last May after a shots fired incident at an apartment building on West State Street. The other woman arrested in the case, 19 year old Kayleigh D. Horrighs of the 300 block of West State Street, plead guilty to one count of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in January and was sentenced to 2 years probation, including fines, fees, and court costs.

Wallace was re-arrested in September by a slough of officers in a high speed chase in Morgan and Greene Counties that resulted in further drugs and guns charges. The other woman arrested in this case, 18 year old Savaria P. Whitaker, also plead guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Whitaker was sentenced in January to 2 years probation, 30 hours of community service, plus fines, fees, and court costs.

Wallace’s case was transferred to the U.S. Central District Court of Illinois in October of last year. She now faces charges of illegal marijuana possession with intent to distribute, illegal discharge of a firearm, unlawful transport of firearms, methamphetamine delivery of more than 50 grams, and possession of a weapon during a drug trafficking crime.

In all, Wallace faces multiple decades in prison if convicted on any of the charges. Wallace was last in federal court on Wednesday where a continuance motion was granted. Wallace is next due in court on September 17th. She is currently being held at an unknown detention facility.