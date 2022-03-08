Jacksonville Woman Heading To Prison For Dec 2020 DUI Crash That Struck Residence

A Jacksonville woman is headed to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence.

41 year old Beth E. Atkins pled guilty to the charge in Morgan County Court yesterday. The charge stems from a December 29th, 2020 car crash in which Atkins hit a parked car and a house in the 600 block of South Diamond Street.

According to police reports, several 9-1-1 calls were placed around 9PM on December 29, 2020 after witnesses reported a black Chevy Cruise driving recklessly at the intersection of South Diamond and Anna Street. Atkins’ vehicle sideswiped an unoccupied park car, then continued north on South Diamond, exiting the roadway to the right striking a street sign. Atkins then made an improper right turn onto Anna Street from South Diamond and struck a house located at 542 South Diamond. Atkins then backed into a Jacksonville Police squad car with its lights activated, causing her vehicle to become inoperable.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Atkins was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of Mandatory Supervised Release, a $500 fine, plus fees and court costs. Atkins was credited for 20 days served in the Morgan County Jail. All other traffic citations were dropped per the plea.