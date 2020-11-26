Jacksonville Woman Heads To Prison On Cocaine Charges

A Jacksonville woman is heading to prison after subsequent arrests for narcotics. 28 year old Brittany T. Wilkins of the 200 block of South Prairie plead guilty to one count of of manufacture & delivery of a controlled substance on Tuesday in Morgan County Court.

Wilkins had been arrested at her residence on February 6th, 2019 for the charge after officers allegedly found 1 gram of a substance of cocaine. She was currently on probation from a 2016 guilty plea from Morgan County court for aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Wilkins was also arrested for manufacture and delivery of a substance containing cocaine on November 30th, 2017 after being wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on the aggravated battery probation.

The state withdrew its petition to revoke Wilkins’ probation and the 2017 charge was dropped per the plea. Wilkins was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections along with 2 years of mandatory supervised release. She was given credit for 144 days served with day-for-day credit and bond amounts applied to initial fines, fees, and court costs.