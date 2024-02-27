Jacksonville Woman Identified As Driver in Saturday Head-On Collision with ISP Trooper on I-72

More information has been released about a wrong-way driver who hit a State Trooper’s squad car outside of Springfield on Saturday.

The Illinois State Police have identified 20-year old Sarah K. Racey of Jacksonville as the driver of a silver 2017 Ford Fusion that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Mile Marker 88, about 3 miles from the Wabash Avenue exit when they struck an Illinois State Police Squad car head on around 9:35PM on Saturday.

Several motorists have reported near-misses with the car, and have commended the State Police trooper for putting their life in danger by ending the incident. Both Racey and the unidentified trooper were transported to a Springfield-area hospital. Unconfirmed reports say that the trooper has returned home after an evaluation.

Racey has been cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, and illegal transportation or possession of open alcohol in a motor vehicle.

As of press time, charges have not been filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.