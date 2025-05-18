Jacksonville woman injured after car flips on South Diamond

A Jacksonville woman was severely injured after the car she was driving flipped over on South Diamond Street on Saturday morning.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, and EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries report from the intersection of Edgehill Road and South Diamond at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. According to a Jacksonville Police report, a blue passenger car driven by 47-year old Angela L. Hearold of the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue was traveling northbound in the 600 block of South Diamond when it crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck the curb on the west side of the roadway. The vehicle continued northbound in the southbound lane of travel and then struck a utility pole. The vehicle continued northbound before eventually overturning onto its roof before coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.

Hearold was incapacitated from the crash and sustained major injuries. She taken by ambulance from the scene and later airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Her current condition is unknown.

Eye witnesses corroborated the narrative of the crash to police. No citations have been issued at this time and no further information is available.