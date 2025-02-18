Jacksonville Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes House in Two-Vehicle Collision

One person was injured after a two-vehicle collision resulting in a house being struck yesterday in Jacksonville.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, at approximately 1:15PM, a vehicle driven by 69-year old Barbara A. Moe-Fishback of the 200 block of Sandusky was traveling north on South West Street through the intersection with Anna Street. At the same time, a vehicle driven by 20-year old Luke L. Townsend of Minot, North Dakota was traveling eastbound on Anna Street and was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. Townsend’s vehicle traveled east through the intersection and struck Moe-Fishback’s vehicle in the rear driver’s side door. Moe-Fishback’s vehicle lost control, left the roadway, and struck the house sitting at 308 Anna Street, causing damage to the exterior of the residence.

Townsend told police that he did not see Moe-Fishback’s vehicle approaching due to a bush blocking his view at the intersection. Townsend’s vehicle sustained moderate front end damage but was not towed. Moe-Fishback’s vehicle was towed from the scene. Moe-Fishback was transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for right knee pain. Townsend was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.