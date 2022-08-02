Jacksonville Woman Involved In July 23 High Speed Chase With Police Arrested

A Jacksonville woman involved in a high speed chase with police late last month was arrested last night.

A Jacksonville Police officer initiated a pursuit of a vehicle at approximately 8:30PM Saturday, July 23rd on West Morton Avenue after the officer witnessed a white Ford Edge traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The driver fled from police and ended up in the parking lot of the Municipal Building at 200 West Douglas Avenue and struck a parked city-owned utility vehicle, causing about $1,500 damage, and took off again. The driver, later identified as 32 year old Jill R. Burnett of the 700 block of East Lafayette Avenue was later apprehended and taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

Jacksonville Police arrested Burnett at 11:21PM yesterday in the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue for aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer and leaving the scene and/or failure to report a traffic crash. She currently remains held without bond at the Morgan County Jail.