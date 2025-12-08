Jacksonville woman pleads guilty to 3-year old aggravated battery to a peace officer case

A Jacksonville woman pleaded guilty today in Morgan County Circuit Court in connection with a three-year-old aggravated battery case involving a police officer.

The incident happened just before two o’clock in the morning on July 3, 2022, at the West Morgan Depot in Jacksonville. Officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash in the municipal parking lot behind the bar when Demondra L. Harris, who was 23 at the time, reportedly threw a glass bottle at police. One officer was struck on the side of the face.

Harris was originally cited for aggravated battery of a peace officer and briefly jailed before posting bond and being released.

Online court records show that the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office later chose to prosecute the case. On December 8, 2025, Harris pleaded guilty to a single count of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, a Class 2 felony.

As part of the plea agreement, other cases were dismissed, including charges from a February 2022 disturbance in the 200 block of South Church Street at the JHS Bowl, where Harris was accused of trying to punch an officer as a part of a large brawl that erupted after a basketball game, as well as a child restraint traffic violation from March of 2024.

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced March 3, 2026.