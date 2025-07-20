Jacksonville woman pleads guilty to series of storage unit burglaries in Pike Co., Morgan Co. charges to be heard this week

A Jacksonville woman awaiting trial in Morgan County for a series of burglaries to storage units in South Jacksonville last year pleaded guilty to similar charges in Pike County Circuit Court earlier this month.

Jamie M. Byrd, 52, of the 500 block of South Prairie in Jacksonville pleaded guilty to 7 counts of burglary and a single count of theft under $500 on July 9 in Pike County Circuit Court. Three counts of theft under $500 were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Byrd pleaded guilty to a series of storage unit thefts in Pike County between March 29 and April 2, 2024.

Byrd turned herself into authorities in Morgan County on April 25, 2024 after she was connected to a series of burglaries at A Plus Storage & Fingerprinting in the 1900 block of Southbrooke Road in South Jacksonville that took place over a series of dates between January and February 2024. Officers from South Jacksonville were able to place Byrd as a person of interest in the incidents after they were able to identify her vehicle through video surveillance footage and flock cameras. Byrd was arrested by Pittsfield Police in early April 2024 and South Jacksonville officers went over and conducted interviews with Byrd at the PIke County Jail prior to her release, where she is said to have divulged information about the incidents in South Jacksonville.

At the time, South Jacksonville Police Chief Eric Hansell said that Byrd helped authorities recover most of the stolen property from the burglaries.

On July 9 in Pike County Circuit Court, Judge J. Frank McCartney sentenced Byrd to two years of adult probation and ordered payment of a county fine, court fees and restitution totaling over $3,000.

Byrd is due to return to Morgan County Circuit Court on three burglary charges on July 22.