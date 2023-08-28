Jacksonville Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison on Drug Charge

A Jacksonville woman who pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in April has been sentenced.

59-year old Tonja L. Day was sentenced to 5 years and 8 months in federal prison on Thursday of last week.

Day pleaded guilty to a count of methamphetamine trafficking on April 25th.

According to a federal indictment, Day was arrested by Jacksonville Police on July 25, 2022 for allegedly having approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. She had subsequent outstanding arrests on February 7, 2022 for possession of methamphetamine in Jacksonville and a June 8, 2022 arrest by Greenfield Police dropped per deferment to the federal charges.

During her sentencing hearing, Day’s attorney Robert Scherschligt presented the court with a letter saying that Day had been in a substance abuse treatment program at the Macon County Jail since July 10th and that Day had recently completed a Bible study course on May 18th.

Day was also sentenced 3 years to mandatory supervised release with special conditions that were not revealed in online court documents and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.