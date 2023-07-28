Jacksonville Woman Sentenced To Local Jail Time For Dereliction of Pet Owner Duties

A Jacksonville woman has been sentenced for dereliction of pet ownership duties.

75-year old Pamela J. Williams of the 2100 block of East Woodland Lane pleaded guilty yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court to a single count of failure to provide ownership duties, a Class B misdemeanor.

Williams was arrested by Jacksonville Police was arrested on August 17, 2021 for failure to provide medical care and shelter to dogs in her care. An undetermined amount of animals was taken into custody by Morgan County Animal Control in the incident.

Six ordinance violations for failure to provide shelter from the August 2021 arrest and a petition to revoke probation on a previous theft conviction were all dropped per the plea agreement yesterday.

Williams was sentenced to 20 days in the Morgan County Jail and ordered to pay a $200 county fine plus fees and court costs.