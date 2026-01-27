Jacksonville woman sentenced to probation in sexual abuse case involving a minor

By Benjamin Cox on January 27, 2026 at 2:48pm

A Jacksonville woman has been sentenced to probation in a sexual abuse case involving a minor.

Tessa R. Welsh, 24, of the 500 block of West State Street, was sentenced today in Morgan County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class Two felony back on November 25, 2025 prior to a 402 Conference setting before the court.

Court records show Welsh admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a male minor between the ages of 13 and 17 in July of 2024. She was arrested by Jacksonville police detectives in September following an investigation.

Circuit Judge Chris Reif sentenced Welsh to four years of probation and ordered her to pay a 500-dollar fine. She is prohibited from having any contact with the victim and is required to register as a sex offender.

Court documents indicate that Welsh’s lack of prior criminal history, compliance with pretrial conditions, full-time employment, and efforts to improve her conduct were some factors in the sentencing of the case.