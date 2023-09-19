Jacksonville WWII Vet Celebrates 102nd Birthday Among Friends and Family

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 19, 2023 at 3:33pm

Friends and family gathered at the Jacksonville AMVETS Post 100 Tuesday afternoon to celebrate a long-time regular patron.

Eugene “Geno” Williams has been a fixture around the Post for as long as anyone can remember. Geno is celebrating his 102nd birthday today and a birthday party was held in his honor.

Geno Williams is an Army Veteran of World War II who served in the Philippines during the Pacific theater.

Geno spent the afternoon visiting with well-wishers and snacking on a potluck dinner. An avid baseball fan, you can regularly find him at the AMVETS watching his beloved Chicago Cubs on TV.

From everyone at WLDS/WEAI Radio, we say Happy Birthday Geno!