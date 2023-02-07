Jacksonville Youth Engagement Program Seeking Grant Applicants

The Jacksonville Youth Engagement Program (JYEP) is seeking to partner with organizations to bring activities to Jacksonville youth with an emphasis on those at risk. The program aims to build access to life and job skills, mental health, spiritual, emotional, social and educational development through after school and summer sports, arts, cultural and leisure activities. Geographic boundaries include students within Jacksonville School District 117.

Applicants are being sought from organizations that will provide programming for after school activities during the school year and/or during the summer. Grants will be awarded in April and are expected to range up to $5,000 annually and may be renewable.

Organizations that are interested applying should submit a proposal to the Jacksonville Youth Engagement Program by March 15th at 5PM to Lori Hartz via email at hartz.lori@mhsil.com to receive application materials.

Priority will be given to organizations who partner financially in the project through cash and/or in- kind contributions.