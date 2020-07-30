Jacksonville’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Event Moved To Fairbury

DIRTcar Racing announced today that the August 12th DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Event has been moved to Fairbury Speedway.

With the current mass gathering restrictions set forth by local municipalities in Illinois, the event would simply not be feasible to be held under the limited spectator capacity permitted for Jacksonville Speedway. However, both tours aim to return to the track in 2021.

In a post to Facebook this afternoon, Jacksonville Speedway says: “We are sorry to announce that our Summer Nationals event scheduled for August 12th simply cannot happen at Jacksonville Speedway due to our grandstand size and seating capacity based on current and expected restrictions. Thankfully our friends at Fairbury American Legion Speedway have agreed to host this event to prevent a total cancellation. Our Jacksonville season ticket holders and Winners Circle members will be able to use their passes for this event if they wish to make the trip.”

Jacksonville Speedway representatives said more details about the moved event will be posted soon. Representatives said that racing is still going to occur this Friday and throughout the remainder of their season if it’s allowed. The Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprints are going to continue as scheduled this Friday.