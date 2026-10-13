Jacksonville’s Head West Subs location joins LINK Card program

By Benjamin Cox on October 13, 2026 at 9:27am

A Jacksonville restaurant is participating in a state program allowing eligible SNAP recipients to purchase prepared meals using their LINK cards.

Head West Sub Stop, located at 401 South Main Street in Jacksonville, is among the locations participating in the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Restaurant Meals Program.

The program serves eligible households that include seniors, people with disabilities, their spouses, and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Head West owner Matthew Bluhm says the program is a great opportunity to give back to the community by providing prepared meals to people in need.

The state says the program has reached 50 participating restaurants across 16 Illinois counties, with a goal of expanding into every county statewide.