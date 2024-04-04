Jacksonville’s Lions Club Celebrate 100th Anniversary

The Jacksonville Lions Club is celebrating its 100th Birthday today.

The Lions are celebrating by sponsoring a free Hearing & Retinal Screening with their mobile screening unit today at the Community Park Building on Main Street from 2-6PM.

Lions’ President Sarah Robinson says people don’t have to worry about an appointment, but simply show up for the diagnostic screening. She says it’s not an actual test, but will start the process for people who may need more intensive care from specialists.

Robinson says that the celebrating begins a little bit later on this evening, as they are co-hosting a Business After Hours event with the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce at the Community Building, with special presentations taking place to honor a few individuals during the evening’s festivities.

Robinson says members of the public attending the Business After Hours event can contact any of the 20 members with the Lions Club about membership should they be interested in joining.

The Jacksonville Lions Club was officially chartered on April 16th with 30 men from the area and has been in continuous activity ever since. Pictures and articles chronicling the club’s history as well as ongoing service projects will be on display for people to enjoy.