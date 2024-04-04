Jacksonville’s Perk Coffee Location Closes

A West Morton Avenue coffee shop has poured its last cup.

Perk Coffee customers got a sad greeting on Tuesday morning saying the location was permanently closed. Work crews were on the site this morning working to uninstall signage on the building.

Perk Coffee was opened in the summer of 2022 by Springfield-based Niemann Foods at 408 West Morton Avenue. Perk was among a plethora of new coffee openings for the City of Jacksonville over the last three years, with Starbucks planning to open its new location just a few blocks west sometime later this month.

Gerry Kettler, director of consumer affairs for Niemann Foods, tells the Journal-Courier that the company has no plans to sell the building or property and they are currently looking at options for redevelopment.