Jacksonville’s The Patio featured in Statewide Pork Tenderloin Crawl

By Benjamin Cox on September 3, 2026 at 9:59am

Jacksonville is one of 11 stops on a statewide pork tenderloin sandwich crawl happening through the end of November.

The State Journal-Register reports The Patio in Jacksonville is participating in the Illinois Pork Tenderloin Crawl, organized by the Illinois Pork Producers Association.

The crawl began Tuesday and runs through November 30th, giving diners a chance to sample tenderloin sandwiches at restaurants across the state.

Participants who visit at least eight of the 11 restaurants can receive a commemorative T-shirt, while completed passports will be entered into a drawing for a 50-dollar gift card.

The other West Central Illinois stops are Route 66 Motorheads in Springfield and Babes On Plum in Havana.

The full list of participating restaurants and passport information is available at ilpork.com.