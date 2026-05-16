Jacksonville’s West End slammed by downburst

Strong winds caused significant damage on the west end of Jacksonville early this afternoon, despite the absence of a severe thunderstorm warning at the time.



WCIA Meteorologist Jacob Dickey reported significant storm damage reports were coming in from Jacksonville at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday around the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue. Photos from the scene showed downed power lines, damaged trees, destroyed traffic lights, and what appeared to be an overturned trailer. Dickey said the damage was likely caused by a downburst from a weakening thunderstorm moving out of the area, noting that radar did not indicate a strong thunderstorm at the time.

The Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management confirmed storm damage along the West Morton Avenue and said multiple businesses lost power as a result. Officials also reported that the entrance to the Jacksonville Walmart was temporarily blocked while emergency crews and utility workers responded, and they asked motorists to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.

As of 4 o’clock this afternoon, the Ameren outage map showed approximately 110 customers in the Jacksonville area without electricity. WEAI 107.1FM has been affected by a lightning strike and has reduced volume and power. The effects are expected to last through the weekend while repairs are being made.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for additional chances of showers and thunderstorms through tonight. Forecasters say scattered storms remain possible into the evening hours, with gusty winds still possible. Tonight’s low is expected to fall to around 63 degrees.