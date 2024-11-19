Jacksonville’s West State Street Renovations Progressing

West State Street renovations continue to progress.

Work has been into the street in the 300 block of West State Street for the last few weeks. Some business entrances closer to the Downtown Square have seen some work, as portions of the sidewalk have been removed while workers have been doing some preliminary work below street level.

Morgan County Commissioner Chair Mike Wankel says the Commissioners’ Office has not received a timeline yet on when work will progress to the front of the courthouse and possibly disrupt entry into the courthouse parking lot: “It’s easy for us to look out the window and look at the progress being made. With the weather we have had, I’m assuming that the project is moving along in a timely manner. We look forward to when it all gets wrapped up some time in the Spring.”

The belief is that the project will see a large portion completed over the spring and summer next year, with a completion date sometime in August 2025 in time for Jacksonville’s 200th Anniversary celebrations.