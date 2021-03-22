JACVB Friend of Tourism Nominations Open

The Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced the opening of nominations for the 2021 Friend of Tourism award.

The Friend of Tourism award is intended to recognize an individual that is passionate about tourism in the Jacksonville Area.

Executive Director of the Bureau, Brittany Henry, says they wish to honor someone that contributes their professionalism to the tourism industry and freely gives their time, skills, and talents and aids in creation of a positive image for the city.

To fill out a nomination form, email visitors@jacksonvilleil.org or call 217-243-5678 for a request. Deadline for submissions is April 2nd. Henry says that the winner will be announced at a later date at a special time.