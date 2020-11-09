JACVB & Hampton Inn Again Partner For Blanket Drive

The Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Jacksonville Hampton Inn are partnering together for a 5th year to keep people in the community warm. The Share the Warmth Blanket Drive began Friday and will run through December 11th.

Both organizations are asking for the donation of new blankets or cash donations this year. Hampton Inn General Manager Michelle Forman and Executive Director of the Visitor’s Bureau Brittany Henry says they will not be able to accept any used blankets this year due to COVID-19. All donations are greatly appreciated and will be shared between the Salvation Army and the Women’s Crisis Center.

Donations can be dropped off 24 hours, 7 days a week at the Hampton Inn on West Morton Avenue or at the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau office at 310 East State Street Monday through Friday 8:30AM to 4:30PM. For more information contact the Visitor’s Bureau office at 217-243-5678 or visit jacksonvilleil.org.