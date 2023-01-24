Jamison Future Swings 12U Baseball Raising Money For Trip to Cooperstown Tournament

Jamison’s Future Swings 12 & under baseball team is hoping to go to Cooperstown.

The team isn’t trying to get into the Hall of Fame just yet, but are raising funds to compete at a summer tournament held at Cooperstown’s Dreams Park with more than 100 other teams around the country. Head Coach Brett Rohlk has assembled the team that has been selected to play in the tournament during the Fourth of July weekend .

During the week-long tournament, the team will stay in barracks with other athletes from across the U.S. And the entry fee for the tournament is approximately $2,000 per player. The team is currently seeking sponsors after they’ve raised about a quarter of what they need to pay the fees.

The team consists of players from Jacksonville, Chatham, Mt. Sterling, Springfield, Morrisonville, Waverly, and Winchester.

If you would like to sponsor the team, contact Rohlk by phone at 217-371-5733.