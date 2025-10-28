Jamison Reflects Back on JREDC

By Gary Scott on October 28, 2025 at 6:47am

The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation are casting about for a new executive.

Kristin Jamison will end her service as director November 3rd, after nearly 7 years at the post.

Jamison says she is most proud of the increased visibility of Jacksonville.

She worked hard to increase JREDC’s social visibility and is most proud of the MakeMyMove program that brought 7 professionals to Jacksonville.

Jamison says she came into the job without much formal training.

She says who ever comes in should be ready to listen, not overeact, and not be afraid to ask for help.

Jackie Bartlett has stepped into the post as assistant to the director, replacing Bonni Waters, who retired. Jamison says Waters will help Bartlett until the new director is hired.