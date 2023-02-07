January 2023 Weather

By Gary Scott on February 7, 2023 at 8:00am

Old Man Winter made a late appearance last month. But, it was unusually warm in January.

Winter turned cold late, with a 6 degree low on the 31st, and 15 reading on the 30th. Those turned out to be the two coldest readings for January.

But, the rest of the month was balmy. The average reading for January was 34 and a half degrees. That’s 5 and a half degrees warmer than normal.

It’s the warmest January since 2006, when this area averaged 38 and a half degrees for the first month.

The record of 39 plus degrees was set in 1933.

There were 20 days during which the mercury topped out above 40. There were no record highs, but two days reached above 60.

Precipitation was a little less than normal. We usually get an inch and 2 thirds precipitation in January. Last month, it was an inch and a half.

The snowfall was less than normal. All told, the measurement was 3 and a tenth of an inch. Usually, we reach 5 and three quarter inches.

WLDS-WEAI serves as a reporting station for the national weather service.