January Jury Trial Set for Adams County Animal Breeder

File Photo: A dog rescued from Hapke's Bernese Mountain Dogs Breeding in Clayton, Illinois gets a bath at PAWS in Jacksonville in September of 2020.

An Adams County animal breeder facing charges of violating the Humane Care for Animal Act is headed to a jury trial.

43-year-old Andrea Hapke of Clayton, appeared in Adams County Court this morning for a pretrial hearing. Hapke faces two counts of a 1st violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act, stemming from September of 2020 when over 300 dogs and cats were removed from Hapke’s Bernese Mountain Dogs Breeding in Clayton.

Many of the animals from the facility went to animal rescue shelters in Quincy, Springfield, Winchester, and White Hall among others. PAWS of Jacksonville spent much of the Labor Day weekend that year making several trips to the facility eventually bringing back 37 cats and 68 dogs, most of which were dehydrated, and malnourished.

KHQA in Quincy reports that Hapke is now scheduled for a jury trial to begin on January 10th, with a jury pretrial date of January 3rd.

The charges of violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act are class B misdemeanors. If found guilty Hapke could face up to six months in jail or a possible large fine and probation. Hapke has pleaded not guilty to the charges.