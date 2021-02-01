January Warm

By Gary Scott on February 1, 2021 at 10:02am

Weather was warmer, and wetter than normal in January in Jacksonville.

The mercury averaged 29 point 7 degrees last month. That is 3 degrees warmer than normal.

A typical day last month hit 36, and the nights checked in at nearly 23 and a half degrees.

Jacksonville hit 50 twice, topping out at 52 on the 22nd. Daily readings reached at least 40 8 other times.

Only one night reached single digits. That was 6 degrees on the 28th. We were in the teens on only three nights.

Precipitation hit just under 2 and a third inches. Normal precipitation for January here is an inch and 2 thirds.

Snowfall climbed to 2 and 7 tenths inches by the time the month ended. That’s about 3 inches short of normal.

There was just one 24 hour period with one inch of snow.

WLDS-WEAI serves as a cooperative reporting station for the national Weather Service.