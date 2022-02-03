January Weather

Last month felt cold, and the readings reflect it.

The average temperature last month was nearly 23 degrees. That average is about 3 degrees colder than the long term average. The official numbers indicated a typical day last month saw a high of nearly 34, and a low of 12.

We bounced from a high of 60 January 1st, to a low of 2 below on the 27th. That was the only one night of below zero readings. There were 10 nights of single digit readings. Three times the mercury reached 50 or better.

The snowfall last month was 3 and a third inches. That’s about 2 inches below normal. There was snow on the ground five days. The heaviest was nearly 2 and a quarter inches January 15th.

And, it was a dry snow when it fell. The total precipitation for the month was just over 3 quarters of an inch. Normally, that total hits about an inch and 2 thirds.

WLDS-WEAI is an official reporting station for the national weather service.