January Weather

The surprise in last month’s weather numbers may not be with the temperatures, but with precipitation.

The total precipitation for the month may surprise people. Total rain and snow moisture content last month was 4 and a tenth inches. That’s about 2 inches more than normal.

That’s the wettest precip total for the first month of the season since nearly 4 and a third inches was recorded in 2020. It’s not too far from the record of over 5 and a third inches set in 1944.

There was an over 2 inch rainfall on the 10th and 11th, and another inch and a quarter on the 17th. There was measurable precipitation on 9 of the 31 days last month.

Snowfall was down a little. We had nearly 4 and a quarter inches of snow. Normal snowfall is closer to 5 and a half inches.

The precipitation has helped much of west central Illinois recover from a drought.

Meanwhile, it was another warm month. The average reading was 28-point-2 degrees. Normal is 26-point 4.

The warm winter last month continued a recent trend, and included 9 days of 40 or better readings. There were just four nights of below zero readings.

The top temperature was 48 on the 30th, and the coldest was 12 below on the 14th.

The weather records date back to 1927 here. WLDS-WEAI is an official weather observer for the National Weather Service.