Jax Center for the Arts Interested in Illinois Theatre

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 7, 2025 at 12:00am

The Jacksonville Center for the Arts board announced today it has signed an exclusive option to buy the historic Illinois Theatre.

The current owners Mark and Emily Hughes currently use the theatre for movies at the northeast corner of the square.

JCA board president Larry Kuster calls the theatre iconic and historic, describing it as a jewel in the crown of downtown Jacksonville.

Kuster says JCA would like to restore the building for entertainment purposes, with live streaming capabilities.

The goal is to raise $8-point-8 million by mid November this year. That’s the estimated cost to transform it from a movie theatre to a multi-functional facility.

JCA treasurer Mary Fergurson emphasizes that the JCA has an exclusive option, but has not yet bought the building.

Fergurson says the new vision will help support the local economy, strengthening the city’s appeal as a destination for visitors.

Kuster says a careful study and survey found that the best avenue is to restore rather than new build anew.

More details are available at jacksonvilleartscenter.com