Jax Chamber Honors Businesses

By Gary Scott on March 27, 2026 at 7:02am

A long time downtown property owner was honored by the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s annual meeting yesterday.

Tom Grojean was recognized in the Chamber’s circle of excellence.

Grojean has retired from being an active Chamber business. He says he is honored that he has been honored as those he respects were honored before him.

The business of the year is Rammelkamp-Bradney Attorneys. Amy Jackson says the firm takes pride in being a part of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation was honored as the not for profit business of the year.

Leader Leslie Defrates says the honor means a lot because it falls on a special anniversary. Defrates says the foundation was the idea of former superintendent Bob Crowe, and is celebrating 40 years this year.

The small business of the year is Leo’s Pizza. Sam Vitale says his family is tickled to death to be in Jacksonville.

Leo’s Pizza has been active both in the Chamber and in Jacksonville Main Street.

The annual meeting was held at Hamilton’s last night.