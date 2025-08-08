Jax Children’s Foundation Grants

By Gary Scott on August 8, 2025 at 12:24pm

The Jacksonville Children’s Foundation is now taking grant applications for next year.

The grants are for youth focused charitable and education projects that benefit Jacksonville and the Morgan County area.

The grant application deadline is October 10th, and the grant submissions should be made through the JacksonvilleChildrensFoundation dot org.

The group was founded in 1967, and has awarded more than $1-million since.

All applicants are required to attend and present their project in person to the foundation board at the annual meeting, Monday, October 20th at the Jacksonville community center.

Funding decisions will be made in early January, and the grant awards will be distributed in mid January.