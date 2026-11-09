Jax City Council Light Agenda

By Gary Scott on November 9, 2026 at 6:48am

The Jacksonville city council will consider a change in one of the names of its boards tonight.

The council will hear a request to change the name of the Heritage Cultural Center, to reflect the Jacksonville Area Museum.

The museum board also wants to add more members.

The rest of the agenda is light.

The council is expected to give final approval for a retail incentive program and sales tax rebate agreement for owners of the former Shopko building on West Morton.

Owners of the building, the Charles T Marx and the Kathie J Marx Trust have made the request.

Aldermen will also be asked to look at a change order and partial pay estimate for the lead line replacement project.

The meeting begins at 6 in the commission room at Jacksonville city hall.