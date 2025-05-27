Jax City Council looks at Grocery Tax Extension Again

By Gary Scott on May 27, 2025 at 5:43am

The Jacksonville city council will be asked tonight to keep a grocery tax in place that the state plans to drop next year.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard told WLDS WEAI news earlier that the tax would bring in about a half a million dollars each year, money he thinks the city needs for capital improvement projects.

The council will get an idea as to how much money the city has for its street maintenance program this summer, and where the money will be spent.

Aldermen will be asked to hire an engineer for the South Main Bridge replacement, and work on the approach to downtown Jacksonville.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard will ask the council to approve the purchase of fireworks for the city’s annual fireworks display on the 4th. The fireworks display will coincide with the city’s 200th birthday.

And, the solar project adjacent to the city will get another look by aldermen.

The workshop meeting begins at 6, and the regular meeting will follow at city hall.