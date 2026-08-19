Jax City Elections Filings

By Gary Scott on August 19, 2026 at 7:01am

Five aldermanic seats on the Jacksonville city council will be up for re-election next spring.

The filing period starts in November. The petition circulation starts on Monday.

The five seats involved in the election include two filled by mayoral appointees. They are Rob Thomas in Ward one, and Mark Sorrill in Ward 5. Sorrill filled the seat after Don Cook retired last winter, and Thomas was appointed after Eren White Williams stepped down for health and family reasons.

The other seats involved in the election are held by Alison Rubin de Celis in Ward 2, Joe Lockman in Ward 3, and Aaron Scott in Ward 4.

All five positions are four year terms.

The filing period will run November 16th through the 23rd.

The consolidation election date is April 6th, unless three or more candidates file for any one position. That would require a primary February 23rd.

Any questions can be directed to city clerk Angela Salyer, or deputy clerk Sue Thomas at 479-4613.

Documents are available through the city’s website at jacksonvilleil.gov.