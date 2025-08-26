Jax Council Adds Boat Dock and Camera at Lake

By Gary Scott on August 26, 2025 at 6:51am

A new camera security system and new launching docks are coming to Lake Jacksonville.

Aldermen last night waived bids to get two new aluminum launching docks and a boat dock camera system for the lake.

There was $100-thousand in the budget for the items, and by waiving bids the total project will cost $88, 600. The bock docks come from ILS Marine, and the cameras from Global Technical Systems Incorporated.

Lake Jacksonville superintendent Brett Gilbreth says the city will save money on installation of the docks, by downsizing the docks from the original proposal and putting the docks in with parks and lakes workers.

The city was looking at a total cost of $72,680 for the two docks before Gilbreth began tweaking the project.

Gilbreth says the cameras are important because of vandalism at the boat docks..about 15 incidents this past summer.

He says these cameras with give a 360-degree view.

The cameras will cost the city $53,300.

The council approved language clarification for the Morgan County Animal Control Contract. The three year deal runs through next year. This change doesn’t change the cost but cleans up the language and duties.

Aldermen agreed to waive bids and accept license plate readers for the police department. These readers are funded through a grant and drug fines collected by the city, and will not cost the general fund. They are used at the four major entry ways into Jacksonville.

The council welcomed three new firemen, and witnessed Alex Cosgriff completing his probation to become full fledged fireman.

And, the council listened to Miss Teen Illinois, Lillie Brown, a Jacksonville native who is headed to Florida this Friday for the national pageant. Brown has made online safety her platform after becoming Miss Teen Illinois.