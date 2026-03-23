Jax Council and Street Maintenance

By Gary Scott on March 23, 2026 at 6:30am

The Jacksonville city council will get a look at the summer street maintenance program tonight.

The council will first discuss the plans, and be asked to approve the authorization of the program in the regular meeting.

Aldermen will look at amending the 2025 appropriations ordinance, and are expected to take final action on an ordinance which regulates the storage of batteries. Community development department director Brian Nyberg made the suggestion at the last meeting based on growing requests for solar companies, and alternative weather generating energy for storage facilities close to where the energy is produced.

The council will get a glimpse at preparation of a comprehensive plan by consultant Greg Sutton at the workshop meeting.

And, aldermen will look at plans for repair and restoration of the four entrance pillars at Diamond Grove Cemetery.

The workshop meeting starts at 6, and the regular meeting will follow.