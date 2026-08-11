Jax Council Approves Solar Field First Reading

There was little discussion tonight as the Jacksonville city council approved first reading of a rezoning ordinance that would allow a solar field to be located east of Black’s Lane.

Discussion about the ordinance last month prompted a lot of talk among aldermen, and several people spoke out against the rezoning.

Aldermen first took the matter off the table, and then voted 7 to 2 to support the request from Nexamp, with little comment or discussion.

The solar field would stretch from the railroad tracks to 500 feet north of East Morton.

Alderwoman Lori Large Oldenettal admitted she was on the fence after last month’s meeting. She says she voted for it tonight because Nexamp has done everything the city has requested and fully cooperated.

One Jacksonville resident, Joseph Newingham railed against the project when comments were welcomed from the floor. He claimed solar panels and windmills are taking away from the beauty of the outdoors and..quote..”nobody wants them.”

Oldenettal says anyone else who wants to speak up can do so before second reading at the next meeting.

The vote was 7 to 2. Aldermen Mark Sorrill and Brett Henry voted against the rezoning.

In other action tonight, the council approved an increase in liquor licenses to 20, that would allow the Patio Restaurant to apply for one. Aldermen Joe Lockman and Brett Henry voted no.

The council put off a reading of an ordinance that includes overnight shelters and similar facilities in Jacksonville’s zoning ordinance. The new ordinance would grandfather in New Directions, but initially doesn’t include housing for the Crisis Center Foundation and Midwest Youth Services. Alderman Lockman is working on the ordinance, because such housing is not included in the current zoning ordinance.

The city purchased the house and nearby property at 346 North West Street for $80-thousand. It is an effort for the city to control the Jacksonville city hall block.