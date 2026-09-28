Jax Council Asked to seek an Option on Industrial Ground on East Morton

By Gary Scott on September 28, 2026 at 12:01am

The Jacksonville city council will consider an option agreement for the former AC Humko-Anderson Clayton property on East Morton tonight.

Jaren Industries purchased the final 40 acres of the site, and roughly 150-thousand square foot warehouse this past summer.

The rest of the former site has or will be used for a cannabis plant, and a staging area for wind turbines.

The council may seek an option because Benton Engineering has designated the site as a good location for a water storage tank.

The council will consider an increase of the liquor licenses by one for Malabar/On Rice. Mayor Andy Ezard says it is a proposed bar-restaurant on the east side of the square.

Aldermen will be asked to use monies from an ITEP or Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program Grant for improvements leading to downtown from the west side of the JHS Bowl to the square on State and College.

The city has applied for the grants, but no award has been made. Jacksonville will be asked to put up matching funds.

The council workshop begins at 6, and the regular meeting will follow at Jacksonville city hall.