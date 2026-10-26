Jax Council Considers Final Approval of Deputy Fire Chief

The Jacksonville city council will head into executive session prior to the regular meeting tonight.

There’s no indication as to why the executive session is needed, other than to discuss personnel. The aldermen will be meeting in the commission room, and then move onto the council chambers for the workshop.

There are only two items on the workshop session agenda. One is a sales tax rebate agreement for developers of the Shopko property on West Morton, and the other is the Star Bond discussion.

There’s been a proposal for the council to seek a sales tax and revenue Star Bond district for the former JDC property adjacent to the community park.

Aldermen will also consider second readings for the establishment of a deputy chief position in the Jacksonville fire department.

The council will also look at final readings for three rezoning requests, one for warehouse use in part of what’s left unoccupied at the former Shopko building, another for the Esprit De Corps in the former Grace United Methodist Church building, and one for a new restaurant and drive thru facility at 1900 West Morton.

It all begins with the executive session at 5:15.