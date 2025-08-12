Jax Council Hears Audit

The Jacksonville city council made quick work with a handful of items, including the annual audit at city hall last night.

The audit was presented by Adam Withee of Zumbhalen, Eyth, Surratt and Foote. It covered the financial records of the past year.

Withee told council members there were no glaring mistakes or omissions in the financial record. He says the general fund has about 9 and a half months worth of cash available, not too large of a cushion. That money would cover expenses for the city if it had no cash flow over that period.

The audit also showed a big cushion in the water and sewer department. But, Mayor Andy Ezard says that’s important to spread the impact of needed improvements on the operations side over several years, rather than requiring one large rate increase for city customers.

There is frustration for Jacksonville school officials regarding the fluctuations in the replacement tax monies from the state. Tax revenue for the city is down also.

Mayor Ezard says that’s why it is so important for department heads to hold down expenses. He says finance committee head alderman Don Cook does a wonderful job for the city to watch the expenses closely.

One of the items highlighted by Withee was the transfer of funds from general revenue to the health fund. It’s a $150-thousand transfer. But, city clerk Angela Salyer says the self insurance plan for the city has been hit with big claims prompting 4 transfers since 2020. The health Fund is used to fund the city’s insurance program. The city pays for its employees’ health insurance, but the employees must pay for any dependent coverage.

The council approved with the emergency clause rezoning that would allow for a Midwest vehicle tire and repair shop to be located at the former site of BJ’s at 1904 West Morton, and rezoning from multiple family to single family dwellings for property on the south side of West College across from the JHS Bowl.