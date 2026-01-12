Jax Council Looks at new Housing Project

By Gary Scott on January 12, 2026 at 5:41am

The Jacksonville city council will discuss a new housing project at tonight’s meeting.

It is a RISE grant housing project, and requires a 20-percent match from the city.

The site in question is just off Massey Lane west of Home Depot. It’s up to the city how it wants to hand the property over to a developer.

Aldermen will talk about assigning liens at 300 North East, and 500 Caldwell Street to the Two Rivers Land Bank. This is often done in demolition projects.

The council will look at an annual intergovernmental agreement with the West Central Joint Emergency Telephone System. This is being done with the county wide radio system.

Aldermen will seek bids for the lead service line replacements in the city, and will make payments from the water and sewer funds.

There will be an executive session between the workshop and regular meeting to discuss collective bargaining.

Workshop meeting begins at 6, and the regular meeting to follow the executive session, all upstairs at city hall.