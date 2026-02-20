Jax Council Looks for final Electric Bike Ordinance

By Gary Scott on February 20, 2026 at 12:20pm

It is expected to be a fairly routine Jacksonville city council meeting Monday night.

The agenda does have 2nd reading of the ordinance that regulates the operation of low speed bicycles in the city.

The ordinance is in response to a request from Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson. Thompson says he wanted direction and the ability to cite violators of road rules for the bicyclists under a city ordinance.

He says his department has had complaints about the bikes on sidewalks and driving in the turn lane on West Morton.

The council will consider grant requests from the Jacksonville Area community Food Center, Jacksonville Festival of Lights and the Governor Duncan Association.

The cemeteries department is asking for a new mower, and the water and sewer department wants to buy a bobcat excavator.

The workshop meeting starts at 6, and the regular meeting will follow at city hall.