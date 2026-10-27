Jax Council May Call for Data Center Moratorium

The Jacksonville city council is getting into the data center moratorium business.

The council agreed to discuss the moratorium at the next regularly scheduled council meeting in two weeks.

Alderman Rob Thomas made the proposal tonight, saying it needs to be done before a site is proposed.

Alderwoman Alison Rubin de Celis backed Thomas’ call for a moratorium, and Mayor Andy Ezard suggested the council consider a year long moratorium to give the special studies committee time.

The suggestion from Thomas came at the end of the meeting, after Kara Koeffel gave a presentation about FOIA requests for e mails that included questions about data centers to community development director Brian Nyberg. Nyberg was answering questions from private citizens.

No one has come to the mayor’s office or any of the aldermen to date suggesting a data center be located here. The Morgan County board approved an extension for another six month moratorium on the county level this morning.

Thomas, as a member of the Jacksonville Food Center board also asked if the city can help with a donation for Thanksgiving meals. Thomas says the Food Center was able to get donations from senator Jil Tracy and representative CD Davidsmeyer for the turkey dinners in the past, but those donations are now going to Quincy.

Thomas says the request for turkeys has grown from 300 in 2023, to 430 this year, and the Food Center is scrambling to find money to pay for them.

The council will meet in special session next Monday to consider the request.

The Jacksonville city council approved the hiring of a deputy fire chief for the fire department.

It came on a 6-4 vote. Aldermen Rob Thomas and Brett Henry, and alderwomen Mary Pollock and Lori Large Oldenettel voted against it. Thomas is concerned about the pressure it puts on the budget to add $115-thousand for a deputy chief.

Jacksonville fire chief Matt Summers will now meet with the public protection committee to begin the hiring process.

The council approved zoning for a new restaurant and drive thru facility at 1900 West Morton, a business zoning for the Esprit De Corps at the former Grace United Methodist Church, and a development agreement for warehouse space at the former Shopko site.

And, the council agreed to a statement of intent for a sales tax and revenue STAR Bond district for the former JDC property. Community development director Brian Nyberg says it’s a long shot, because Jacksonville would be directly competing with Springfield for the designation.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the city should have a better idea sometime next week about when the South Main Bridge will re-open.